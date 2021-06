Police shut down McKinney Falls Parkway after a deadly shooting. (KXAN: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a woman died early Wednesday morning after driving into a concrete pole in southeast Austin.

Police say the woman was driving at a high rate of speed on McKinney Falls Parkway when she left the road and hit the pole.

The crash happened around midnight on McKinney Falls near Burleson Lane.

The woman was the only one involved in the crash.