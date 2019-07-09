AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman has been charged with murder in connection to the July 2018 death of Johnny Cardenas in southeast Travis County.

Evidence and testimony collected by Travis County Sheriff’s Office detectives led to the arrest of Stephanie Marie Ray in February 2019. At the time, Ray was charged with Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence.

Ray confessed to shooting Cardenas and sending text messages intended to make it appear he was still alive on July 3, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the 31-year-old, Cardenas, was found near the intersection of Blocker Lane and Von Quintus Road, next to State Highway 130.

Authorities say the man’s body was discovered 6 feet away from the road. The body had obvious trauma and considered the death suspicious at the time.

Bond is set at $50,000 for the Tampering charge and $75,000 for the Murder charge. Ray is currently in custody.