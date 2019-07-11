Woman arrested in Seguin after skeletal remains were found in her home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Thursday after human bones were found in her home on July 7, as reported by WOAI in San Antonio.

In a press conference, the Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said the suspect, 47-year-old Delissa Navonne Crayton, has been charged with injury to a child. Nichols also said additional charges are expected.

According to Seguin police, Crayton lived together with her disabled daughter and mother, 71-year-old Jacqueline Crayton. They said the discovered remains belong to Crayton’s mother, but there has been no final confirmation.

Investigators say back in 2016 Jacqueline suffered a fall at the house. They said the fall was most likely non-life threatening, but since she was not given the proper medical care she died days later. Crayton and her daughter continued to live in the house.

Crayton’s daughter has been placed in the care of other family members since the human remains had been discovered.