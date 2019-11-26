Woman faces intoxication manslaughter charge after motorcylist died in collision Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested after police say she hit a motorcycle while she was driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday. Amanda Kate Overman, 30, faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

Police arrived at the 1100 block of East Ben White Blvd. on Nov. 24 at 7:14 p.m. after several calls to 9-1-1 reported a wreck. The police found motorcyclist Risean Deontay Lee Green, 28, lying next to his motorcycle in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. Green was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center but died shortly after.

Police searched the nearby Walmart parking lot for the maroon SUV described in the 9-1-1 calls. According to the affidavit, during the police search a new caller identified herself as Mandy and said that she was involved in the accident involving the motorcycle.

Once the police were able to meet with Overman with her SUV, they noted extensive side damage consistent with a collision. Officers also detected an alcohol odor coming from the suspect, as well as red, glassy bloodshot eyes.

According to the affidavit, Overman said she was in a collision and afterward pulled out of the roadway and into the parking lot.

Police began a field sobriety test with Overman, and concluded that they suspected she was intoxicated. During the test, the officer asked Overman why she smelled of alcohol, the affidavit states she said she had not been drinking, but had “made out” with her boyfriend who had been drinking.

Overman was arrested Monday and is currently listed as an inmate at the Travis County Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.