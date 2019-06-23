Woman arrested, accused of drunkenly crashing into a bus and leaving the scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly hitting a CapMetro bus with her vehicle in southeast Austin then fleeing the scene, according to Austin police.

Police responded to the call of a collision between a bus and a car at the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and Salt Springs Road around 6:50 p.m. The officers on scene said the front driver’s side of the bus suffered collision damage and piece of the car’s bumper was left behind.

The driver of the CapMetro bus told police he saw a red Chrysler traveling at a high speed down East William Cannon Drive. He said the car attempted to turn right onto Salt Springs Road but could not make the turn due to its speed and collided with the bus.

Investigators noticed a trail of fluid and debris running south along Salt Springs Road, then west on Asa Drive and finally north at Rhett Place. The trail ended at a house on Rhett Place where a red Chrysler with severe damage to its front was parked. According to police, the color of the Chrysler matched the color of the debris and bumper left at the scene.

A witness told police he saw the Chrysler pull up to the home and a Hispanic woman with a child passenger exit and walk up to the house. Police were able to identify the driver of the Chrysler as 24-year-old Ana Gamez-Herrera.

An ambulance was sent to the home on Rhett Place to provide medical attention to Gamez-Herrera. While being treated, police say she smelled of alcohol, her hair was messed up and she was becoming combative. When asked if she hit the bus, Gamez-Herrera admitted she did. When asked why she drove off, she told investigators she was scared.

During a search of her Chrysler, police found a half-empty bottle of Hennessy on the floor of the driver’s seat as well as an empty can of Modelo in the passenger’s seat. The interior of the car was covered in blood and the child seat in the back had been knocked out of place.

Gamez-Herrera was taken to South Austin Hospital. Police say once they arrived, she asked to use the restroom and as she was walking back she seemed disoriented and attempted to enter multiple other rooms.

Gamez-Herrera was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger as well as leaving the scene of a collision. The total damage of the crash was estimated over $200, making it a Class B misdemeanor.