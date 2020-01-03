Witnesses describe the scene around fatal South Congress Avenue stabbing, chase

AUSTIN(KXAN) — One man is dead. Two others and the attacker are injured.

It all started just before 8 a.m. at the Bennu coffee shop on South Congress Avenue. The suspect attacked a man and ran to the Freebirds in the same shopping complex.

That’s where police say he stabbed two people, one fatally. The suspect then climbed to the top of the restaurant and jumped off.

The 27-year old suspect is alive but was taken to the hospital after the jump.

A witness told KXAN he had wide eyes, was very strong and behaved frantically, leading them to believe he was either high or having a mental health crisis.

Family members consoled one another outside the Freebirds on South Congress after the tragedy. Neighbors stayed on edge into the afternoon.

“I just hope that it’s safe for my kids to be in the area,” said Natalie Frakes.

Frake’s, son’s girlfriend and sister spoke to KXAN outside the crime scene.

“We were all sleeping and then I heard a bunch of police sirens, and like through the window, I heard, police say ‘Please stop, stop right there,” said Sara Rexrod.

They woke up to the sounds of this chase.

The couple lives in the apartment overlooking this scene captured by cell phone video. In the video, the suspect climbs on top of Freebirds, takes off his hoodie, and a police officer follows below. Officers say the man soon jumped off the top of the building.

“It’s not a great feeling. I’m kind of shocked that it happened there because it seems like a really nice coffee shop. I wouldn’t really expect that to happen but you know, there are crazy people everywhere,” said Chelsea Scuderi.

A woman who works next door said she saw all of this through the window from the parking lot.

“I don’t know, kind of scary,” she said. “I just stayed in the vehicle to see what was going to happen. And it’s a good thing I waited a little because if I would’ve gotten out of the car, I would’ve just ran into him.”

Several people said there’s a group of friends, mainly older folks, who gather at the coffee shop every Friday to have a cup of coffee and to catch up.

Stacy Romine, who’s a regular at Bennu, told KXAN an older man and his wife who are part of that Friday group were sitting at a table when the suspect approached the man and hit him.

“I know it has to be scary for them. It was really scary to watch,” she said. “I don’t know what the reason was. This man was completely unaware. He was with his wife facing this way, and the man came behind him with something in his hand, from behind.”

Romine said people who saw the assault reacted quickly.

“Someone on his laptop, another gentleman, jumped on top of him. People are trying to stop him, and even a police officer came through the door,” she said.

KXAN asked police if there were signs this suspect was having a mental health crisis and they said it was too early to speculate.

Bennu has a sign on its door saying it’ll reopen Saturday at 7 a.m. Freebirds is closed until further notice.