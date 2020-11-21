With Thanksgiving a week away, Texas gas prices are lower compared to last year

FILE- This April 23, 2018, file photo show gasoline prices at a fueling center in Richland, Miss. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN)— Gas prices in Texas are .44 cents lower in 2020 compared to last year, according to AAA Texas.

AAA said as of Thursday, a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas has the average price of $1.80. In the Austin-San Marcos area, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $1.76. At this same time last year, the gas price was $2.23.

Texas also has the second least expensive gas price average in the nation. Missouri has the cheapest at $1.77.

AAA said the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.12, which is .47 cents less than at this same time last year.

The decrease in demand for gasoline across the country with the increase of oil production week-to-week is why people are seeing low gas prices. AAA Texas said stable crude oil prices may be keeping retail gas prices from going any lower.

With the CDC urging people to not travel and gather together this holiday season, AAA is expecting to see a 10% drop of travel across the nation.