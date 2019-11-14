With calls for more West Austin density, land code overhaul headed to council

Looking out to West Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge. The recommendations from Austin’s Planning Commission for the land development code revision call for increasing density in parts of Central and West Austin. (KXAN Photo).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday, Austin’s Planning Commission voted to approve its recommendations aimed to guide Austin City Council as they weigh a proposed overhaul of Austin’s land development code.

The land development code dictates what can be built where throughout Austin. This current process is the city’s latest attempt to overhaul the code.

The commission voted 9-3 in favor of these recommendations, bringing the city another step closer to a council vote on whether to adopt the revised land code.

Next, Planning Commission leaders tell KXAN that city staff will look over their recommendations and share reactions with the council. Austin’s Council is scheduled to take up all this input in their December 7 hearing.

“My hope is that Council will accept the Commission’s recommendations to increase affordability, reduce gentrification, and plan Austin’s growth around transit,” said Conor Kenny, Vice-Chair of the Planning Commission.

One of the main focuses of the recommendations the commission approved is to curb gentrification in East Austin and add more housing density near transit in central and West Austin. Planning commissioners tell KXAN their recommendations also emphasize things like strengthening Austin’s protections against flooding and disincentivizing parking.

If approved, this land code revision would be the city’s first major overhaul of zoning regulations in three decades. The Planning Commission’s vote comes after ten meetings since late September and the result of what Kenny estimates to be over 100 hours of meetings.

Affordability

Planning commissioners who voted for these recommendations say they seek to make Austin more affordable by increasing housing density. The commission suggests doing that by offering bonuses to developers and by making affordability bonuses more available in transit corridors.

The commission is asking the council not to change the city’s housing capacity amount called for in the draft code. To achieve that, they’re calling on the city to increase housing capacity in “high opportunity areas” — spots where the city has identified as having access to jobs and transit. Many of these “high opportunity areas” are in West and Central Austin, Kenny explained.

Additionally, the commission voted to recommend that housing bonuses for developers in gentrifying areas should only be available if the developers construct affordable housing there. The commission accounted for information from a UT Austin study on displacement and consequently recommended adding these protections for areas that are in the early stages of gentrification or where gentrification is not yet complete.

“It should slow down displacement on the east side and increase density on the west side and central Austin, particularly near transit,” Kenny said.

He believes the draft code would help Austin make strides toward its affordability goals.

“The code makes a tremendous step forward in terms of righting the inequities we’ve had over the decades in Austin and really is going to go a long way toward reducing some of the displacement and gentrification that we’ve seen on the east side, and hopefully starts to address some of those wrongs that go back to land planning in the 1920s in Austin,” Kenny said.

A map of which depicts “high opportunity areas.” Map from Austin Strategic Housing Blueprint Implementation Draft November 19, 2018.

Flood Control

The Planning Commission also recommends improvements to flooding controls in the city. Kenny said these new flood control requirements, “should provide substantial relief to flood-prone areas of town.”

In the recommendations, Kenny noted that there is “almost no citywide increase” in impervious cover — any type of human-made surface that doesn’t absorb water.

“But the regulations for particularly commercial properties and how they deal with their flood water is essentially increased,” he said.

Less focus on cars

Planning Commission Chair Fayez Kazi explained to KXAN that the recommendations also have a “theme of achieving a less auto-centric community through a code that disincentivizes parking.”

Concerns with the recommendations

Three members of the commission did oppose the recommendations, including Commissioner Carmen Llanes Pulido.

“I’m happy that we were able to put in amendments that promote better maintenance and benchmarking of income-restricted units, and I am pleased that we were able to make recommendations for tenant protection and among developers who take advantage of bonuses,” Llanes Pulido said. “I am very disappointed that our commission didn’t do more to protect existing residents who are facing displacement who will be at risk of displacement if the properties they live in are upzoned.”

She also worried that the increased amounts of affordable housing called for in the recommendations will still be too expensive for Austinites who are in desperate need of affordable housing.

Llanes Pulido hopes that the recommendations and updates to the draft code are followed up with visuals that the public can see and access. In October the city released interactive maps that represent the draft at that point in time.

“There’s still a majority of our city walking around having no idea that we are deliberating on something so big, and in my opinion, a once in a generation kind of public process in Austin,” she said. “And everyone needs to be aware of it.”

Some groups, such as the Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, have expressed concern about the proposed draft of the code.

HPNA expressed several worries about the draft to KXAN, including the worry that upzoning in their neighborhood would lead to smaller, more expensive new units where older, single-family homes with lower rents had been before.

“We value the mix of neighbors we have in Hyde Park, where a variety of professions at varying income levels and ages are able to find a place to live,” said Sara Cook with HPNA. “We are concerned that this income diversity will be lost under the new code as demolitions accelerate.”

What happens next

“There is still quite a ways to go in the process,” a city spokesperson said in an email about the next steps for the revision of the land code. He also encouraged the public to visit the city’s website for daily updates.

While the city has allowed members of the public with questions about the draft to have “office hours” with city staff, however, a city spokesperson confirms that all 120 of the additional office hour appointments have been filled.

“We are encouraging folks who were not able to secure a spot to read our FAQs or Submit A Question if they don’t see a closely-related question listed,” the spokesperson said.

A question-and-answer session for Austin’s District 8 hosted by Council Member Paige Ellis will happen November 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church at 7210 Brush Country Road.

The city says you can still give feedback on the draft at the December 7 public hearing and that citizens can give public testimony at any regular council meeting.

Planning commissioners say that city staff is expected to release a supplemental report on November 25 which will highlight changes they’ve included based on what the community and the Planning Commission have recommended.

Currently, the council is scheduled to have a public hearing on the code rewrite on December 7 and to begin deliberations about the code on December 9. The council has the final decision on the approval of the land development code changes. City code requires three separate readings before the Code could be adopted.