AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Millions of Texans woke up to icy roads and steep temperature drops Monday morning as a multi-day winter weather warning began.

For nearly all of Central Texas, freezing rain will complicate travel through the Hill Country throughout a winter weather warning lasting more than 48 hours.

The dangerous travel conditions delayed work at the Texas Capitol. Legislative staff were released at 2:00 pm Monday, and some committees cancelled hearings scheduled for Tuesday. The House will gavel in briefly on Tuesday and then adjourn until 10 a.m. Friday.

Conditions in West Texas were more severe. Roads in Lubbock saw numerous accidents due to widespread black ice Monday morning. The South Plains region is expecting snowfall throughout the day and will not see temperatures above freezing until Wednesday.

In Abilene, an 18-wheeler slid off the road and cars flipped in the icy conditions. They are expecting the worst of the cold front to hit on Tuesday and could see snow this Thursday.

In Midland, most schools and offices shut down due to those dangerous travel conditions as the Texas Department of Transportation worked to salt the roads.

In North Texas, the National Weather Service warned of deteriorating road conditions and slick overpasses around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex through Wednesday, yet they do not expect widespread power outages or tree damage.