HOUSTON (KIAH) — Seasonal viruses are hitting parts of Texas particularly hard during the holidays. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported flu activity at a high level and confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to rise. The medical community said it may only get worse as people have been spreading cheer and germs during the holidays.

We spoke with one doctor who said his practice mirrored the national trend: lots of patients are sick with flu very early in the season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 500 people died from the flu in 2023.

As always, doctors say if you aren’t feeling well to stay home adding the best protection against serious illness is vaccinations.