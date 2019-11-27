Winter storms could delay travel plans for some Austin-Bergstrom International Airport passengers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Millions are expected to take to the skies and hit the roads Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

This year, more than 55 million people are expected to travel between Wednesday and Sunday, AAA estimates. That’s 1.6 million more than last year.

Around 26,000 people flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2018 – a 13.8% growth. At present, year-to-year growth shows it’s up 9%.

But some ABIA travelers heading to the west or east coast have to keep an eye on their flight status Wednesday as parts of Northern California have been slammed with snow. It was a similar scene in Colorado, Tuesday.

Wednesday morning Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Chicago experienced some of the weather impacts. Later, another storm could create problems from New Mexico and Arizona up the west coast.

“We’re always keeping an eye on the weather,” Bryce Dubee, a spokesperson with the airport said. “Whether it’s spring, summer, winter or this time of year when it’s really dynamic.”

While the weather may cause problems for some ABIA travelers, passengers like Donald Gorman said they’re not worried.

“It’s not like I’ve never been delayed before,” Gorman said giggling.

For a look at ABIA’s flight status click HERE.