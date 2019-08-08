Willie Nelson cancels 2019 tour due to ‘breathing problem’

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson blamed Utah’s high altitude for forcing him to cut a suburban Salt Lake City show short on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Singer and songwriter Willie Nelson has canceled the rest of his 2019 tour due to a “breathing problem.”

He tweeted out the news late Wednesday night.

To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back Love, Willie

This isn’t the first time the musician has canceled shows due to a breathing problem. Nelson canceled 2018 dates due to an illness.

That illness continued with flu-like symptoms.

The 2019 “Club Luck Tour” was set to run the rest of the year into November.

Nelson tweeted that he will have a doctor check out the problem and said “I’ll be back.”