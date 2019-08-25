Williamson County to join the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of children are abducted each year in Austin, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s office is taking a step to try and lower that statistic.

On Friday the Williamson County Sheriff’s office announced they have joined the FBI’s national Child abduction Rapid Deployment team.

The FBI CARD team started training local child abduction teams in 2015, and the local teams, JCARD, are then used as first responders for the national CARD team. JCARD teams are made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers that act as first responders for the FBI CARD team.

JCARD teams aim to cut cost for the requesting agency and the FBI as well as help respond to the scene in a short period of time, assist with command post-operation, neighborhood, roadblock, and video canvasses.