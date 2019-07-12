Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seeking help tracking down four burglary suspects

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Williamson County are asking for community assistance in tracking down four suspects connected to a burglary in Georgetown on July 3.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, four men wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves arrived in a white van at the 3000 block of Shell Road.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects stole many tools from a business but did not specify which business.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call 512-943-1335.