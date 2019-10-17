Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy to appear as featured guest on bonus episode of ‘Live PD’

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody announced Wednesday that one of his deputies will be appearing on a special bonus episode of “Live PD.”

Chody announced on Twitter that Lieutenant Grayson Kennedy will be in New York to be a featured guest on the show’s bonus episode airing Thursday. The tweet included a video message from Kennedy.

“The surprise is out, we are here, I have been graciously invited by A&E to be in studio tomorrow [Thursday].”

“Thank you to A&E for the opportunity and for Sheriff Chody for allowing me to come, so I look forward to seeing you guys,” said Kennedy.

This special appearance comes two months after the Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to end the county’s agreement with “Live PD.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s time on “Live PD” was championed by Chody as “the best community outreach I have ever witnessed in my law enforcement career.”

However, the agency’s time on the show wasn’t without some controversy. In April, a complaint filed by a Georgetown lawyer said a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office commander told his deputies it was his goal for one of them to have sex with a “Live PD” producer. In July, friends of a man arrested on the show accused deputies of using excessive force, which Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell defended as reasonable and necessary.