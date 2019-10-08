Williamson County hires outside attorney in lawsuit filed by exonerated man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County is preparing for its day in federal court with an exonerated man.

The Commissioners Court agreed by a vote of 4-0 Tuesday to hire Austin-based attorney Randy Leavitt to represent the county against the civil rights lawsuit filed by Troy Mansfield. Commissioner Cynthia Long of Precinct 2 was not present at the meeting.

Mansfield filed his lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Jan. 2018. This came after a judge vacated his conviction in 2016.

The lawsuit claims that Mansfield was wrongfully convicted of a felony in 1993 and placed on a sex offender registry for more than 23 years. It further states that the district attorney at the time, Ken Anderson, “held concrete evidence proving that Mansfield was innocent of the crime for which the WilCo DA’s office was prosecuting him.”

The lawsuit claims that the district attorney’s office withheld exculpatory evidence because it had a closed file system, which prevented Mansfield and his attorneys at the time from reviewing the evidence themselves.

Mansfield apparently wanted his case file re-examined after it was determined that Anderson also failed to disclose exculpatory evidence in the Michael Morton case.

In 2011 Morton was exonerated of the 1986 murder of his wife, Christine Morton, in Williamson County when DNA tests excluded him and pointed to another man as the real killer. Morton was released after spending nearly 25 years in prison.