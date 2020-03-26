Williamson County has 27 cases of COVID-19, 4 patients have recovered

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This story is updated with the latest information about COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.

The first cases in Williamson County were announced March 18.

March 26 Update

Williamson County announced a total of five new positive cases, bringing the total to 27.

It shared more details on each of the cases. A total of 10 are men and 17 are women. Four have recovered.

March 25 Update

Williamson County has a total of 22 cases as of March 25. It announced three new cases Thursday.

All three people live in Round Rock. In total, Round Rock now has six coronavirus patients, the joint most of any city in Williamson County, along with Georgetown.

The three new patients are all over 60 years old.