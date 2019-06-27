Williamson County corrections officer fired after testing positive for methamphetamine

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County corrections officer is out of a job Wednesday after a failed drug test.

In a tweet, Sheriff Robert Chody wrote said the officer tested positive for methamphetamine during a recent drug test.

The Sheriff says there are a great deal of employees who are top notch – and one does not reflect all.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s office public relations officer, the corrections officer was not considered a peace officer and was not honorably discharged.

