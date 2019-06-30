Williamson County Commissioners feeling pressure to end agreement with ICE

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Commissioners are feeling pressure from immigration advocates to end their agreement with ICE as the county’s 287(g) program is set to expire Sunday.

Williamson County is one of 75 counties in the nation and 25 in Texas with similar 287(g) programs. These programs have local law enforcement work with the federal government to enforce federal immigration laws. All 287(g) agreements are set to expire June 30.

Despite guidance from the Texas Supreme Court, the agreement between Williamson County and ICE signed in February 2018 was not brought before the Commissioner’s Court.

Immigration advocates sent a letter to the Commissioner’s Court to encourage them to let the agreement expire.

“Williamson County has an opportunity to stop spending its limited public safety resources on the failed 287(g) policy that separates families over minor offenses and terrorizes immigrant residents,” said Executive Director at Grassroots Leadership Bob Libal. “At a time where the Administration has announced massive immigration raids, it is more important than ever that immigrant residents know whether they can rely on Commissioners to protect their families and communities.”

The letter to the Commissioner’s Court also called on leaders to assure those living in Williamson County that they value the safety of immigrant residents by not assisting ICE in upcoming raids.

