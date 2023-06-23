GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County leaders, the City of Georgetown and the Texas Department of Transportation officially opened two road projects in the county at two ribbon-cutting ceremonies Friday. One is a completed extension of the Southwest Bypass, the other are improvements to the intersection of D.B. Wood Road and State Highway 29.

The Southwest Bypass extension is the final segment of the Southwest Bypass road project, the county said. The project extended the two-lane bypass from Wolf Ranch Parkway to SH 29.

The completion of this project ushered in changes for pedestrians in the county as well. The project included adding a 10-foot wide, 1.2 mile shared-use path next to the roadway.

Valerie Covey, Williamson County commissioner for Precinct 3, said this walking path is part of a larger plan to eventually connect shared-use paths that span from Brushy Creek to Georgetown.

“This is a huge day for Williamson County and for the city of Georgetown as we cut the ribbon on this last piece of the Southwest Bypass. This project has spent a long time in planning and is one of the most important roads that we have built in Williamson County,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey.

The improvements to the intersection of D.B. Wood Road and SH 29 were made via a partnership between Williamson County and TxDOT. Those changes included adding left and right turn lanes in both directions of SH 29, building a raised median, and widening parts of the intersection.

Georgetown Mayor Pro-Tem Kevin Pitts said the changes will alleviate the heavy traffic near the intersection.

The Southwest Bypass extension cost $4,288,543 mostly paid for through a voter-approved road bond. The City of Georgetown contributed $2 million to the construction.

The intersection improvements cost $5,548,287.92 and were funded by TxDOT.