Williamson Co. residents ban together to save more than 100 trees

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Three thousand people in Williamson County have signed a petition to try to stop the county from removing more than 100 trees. ​

The trees are along one-mile stretch of Hairy Man and Brush Creek Road. The county says the trees need to go to widen the road and improve a dangerous situation out there.​​​

“If you think of a Sunday stroll type of drive, that’s definately what this road is,” said Bradley Taylor.

Bradley Taylor lives in the neighborhood adjacent to Hairy Man Road. He says he takes pride in living so close to an iconic part of Round Rock.

Hairy Man Road is known for its old oak trees that provide a peaceful canopy, but also a narrow path that has seen nearly 140 crashes and 3 deaths since 2012.

“It’s a lot, It’s a lot. What is a life worth,” said Commissioner Terry Cook.

The proposal to remove 104 trees along Hairy Man Road has been in the works since 2015.​​ Commissioner Terry Cook says, each tree has been measured precisely to make sure taking it down is necessary.​​

“People go ‘Oh we are taking the trees.’ Well, we wouldn’t have to pay a dime of tax payer money if people would slow down,” said Commissioner Cook.

The Hairy Man Road tree removal project is expected to widen the road by two feet. Other travelers of Hairy Man Road say the road project is not the way to address the danger.

“We don’t see nearly the amount of enforcement and safe driving on the road that we should,” said Bradley Taylor.

Williamson County plans to put out a bid for the project in January, then decide on a timeline for tree removal.​ That’s not stopping a grassroots effort to save them.

“They won’t grow back in our lifetime,” said Bradley Taylor. “If we make these decisions, then they’re going to make a big impact on a lot of generations.”

City leaders estimate the total cost of the project to be $4 million.