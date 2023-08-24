AUSTIN (KXAN) — As growth in Lake Travis ISD continues, the district will soon begin work to add another high school.

“I have seen it come towards us, just the growth on 71,” said Lake Travis ISD parent Jessica Walker. “I have seen new elementary school’s built, I have seen new middle schools built.”

The district will also be adding a second high school by 2027. Enrollment in the district has grown to 11,400 students which is up about 300 students from 2019.

“Currently building high school two and in planning phase of high school 2,” said Lake Travis Superintendent Paul Norton.

Voters approved the move to add new schools during the 2022 bond, but they rejected the part of the bond that would fund new athletic facilities, which was proposition C and looked to approve almost $94 million for athletic facilities and upgrades.

“There are no athletic facilities at high school 2,” said Norton.

The Lake Travis school board approved an order calling for another bond election in November 2023.

“So, that bond will be $143 million no tax increase to our community,” said Norton.

That money would go towards a new stadium for the second high school, but also athletic improvements to schools around the district. The Lake Travis ISD website has more information on the bond.