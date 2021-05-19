Will more students have to take summer school to move to the next grade?

Summer school classes are expected to be larger in some area school districts. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) —After a year filled with academic struggles due to the pandemic, school districts across the state are gearing up for summer school.

Many districts saw failing grades increase as the move to virtual classes was a tough transition for many students. Now, Hays Consolidated Independent School District is hoping to get those students who struggled back on track.

“We are expecting more students in summer school than in years past,” said Derek McDaniel, director of curriculum and instruction with Hays CISD.

In the past, only fifth and eighth grade students, plus high school students, were able to take summer school in Hays CISD.

“Hays CISD expanded our summer school to all grade levels to support our students and we are making every effort to close the learning gap,” McDaniel said.

What will summer school look like?

“We want every student to attend in person, and so we are encouraging as many students to attend in person,” McDaniel said. “We are going to offer some virtual for our high school students.”

McDaniel says they will work with students to achieve success, but the district believes in-person learning can help those students who have been struggling get past their issues.

Summer school is the last chance students have to show mastery of subjects. After summer school, the district will figure out who can move on to the next grade and who needs to repeat.

“We are dedicated to doing anything we can to offer students additional opportunities,” McDaniel said.

Club Z, an area tutoring service, is also gearing up for a busy summer. They are expecting more students to enroll in their programs to prepare for summer school and the year ahead.