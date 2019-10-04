Wilco Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly motorcycle crash near Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash near Liberty Hill Thursday evening.
According to a tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 1000 block of County Road 288, just south of County Road 323A.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the crash involved a single motorcycle, and the driver was declared dead at the scene.
CR 288 will be closed as crews clear the area.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it was more information becomes available.