Wilco Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly motorcycle crash near Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash near Liberty Hill Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the 1000 block of County Road 288, just south of County Road 323A.

Deputies and DPS are working a crash on Cr 288 south of Cr 323A. Cr 288 will be closed for an extended period of time. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/ZXtURAufRX — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) October 4, 2019

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the crash involved a single motorcycle, and the driver was declared dead at the scene.

CR 288 will be closed as crews clear the area.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it was more information becomes available.