Wife of shooting survivor: “They need to make a change, something has to be done”

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — From their home in Pfluvergille, the family of 45-year-old Efe Obayagbona was stunned to hear the news unfold of a mass shooting from Midland to Odessa, Texas. In the mass shooting Saturday, seven people were killed and 22 people were injured. Obayagbona was among those who were hurt.

Obayagbona is a husband and a father of three children, ages two months, three years, and five years. His young daughters say they miss watching TV with their dad and playing hide-and-go-seek.

His wife, Ivie Osagie, spoke with KXAN Tuesday. She explained that Obayagbona has been doing work in the Permian Basin for two years now and comes home on weekends to be with his family in Pflugerville.

Osagie spoke with her husband on the phone the morning of the shooting. He was driving for the trucking company he worked for. Later in the day, she was unable to get a hold of him.

At around 3 or 4 p.m., Osagie called her husband’s phone and an ICU nurse picked up, letting her know her husband had been shot. Osagie turned on the news and learned about the mass shooting that had seriously injured her husband.

Obayagbona was shot three times while driving a truck on his work route. The shooting shattered his right wrist and hit his left arm. A bullet went through his chest, leaving bullet fragments in his lungs. Osagie explained that he was removed from ICU Monday night, but remains in the hospital in Odessa. Obayagbona will likely always have a piece of the bullet in his lungs, she explained.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Osagie explained.

She said at the time he was shot, her husband was, “trying to provide for his kids and family.”

“And for someone to try and take his life,” Osagie said. “I cried, I cried, I cried, what could I tell my kids?”

“I tell him to be strong for the kids and to come back home to the kids,” she said. “It’s been tough.”

She said she feels blessed and thankful her husband survived the shooting, she cannot imagine the pain the families are going through who have lost loved ones.

Osagie is grateful for the stranger and sheriff’s deputy who helped bring her husband to a hospital to get medical care after he was shot.

Osagie and her children have not been able to visit Obayagbona in West Texas, though she has family members who are with them now.

She hopes that those who hear her husband’s story are reminded to be aware of their surroundings. But she is also incredulous that another incident of mass violence happened in the United States.

“America is supposed to be one of the safest countries in the world,” Osagie said. “Shootings are becoming a normal thing, almost like a daily basis, it’s becoming too much of a norm and it’s not OK.”

“They need to make a change, something has to be done,” she continued, speaking of state and federal lawmakers. “Innocent lives have been killed, families have not been able to see their loved ones.”

Osagie and Obayagbona immigrated to the U.S. years ago from Nigeria.

“Its a shock to our Nigerian community, to our family back home in Nigeria,” she said.

Obayagbona’s wife has created a fundraiser page to take in donations to help with his medical expenses and the loss of his income to their household, you can make donations here. Obayagbona is the breadwinner for their family

