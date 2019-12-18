Why the City of Kyle is issuing refunds for some parking tickets

KYLE, Texas (KXAN)– The City of Kyle will be cutting checks to some of its citizens.

City council member Rick Koch says due to an oversight, some people were being charged too much for their parking tickets over the last two years.

Kyle city council members passed a parking ordinance back in August 2017 to change their parking fee schedule, which defaulted to state rules with high fines.

Koch said the intention of creating a municipal ordinance was to lower parking ticket fines.

But staff recently discovered those lower fines weren’t being used.

“What we are doing here is correcting that oversight and refunding those who were improperly fined during that time,” Koch said during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Mayor Travis Mitchell commended Koch for rectifying the ‘glitch.’

“This is a fantastic demonstration by council member Koch and this body of showing the community that we mean what we say,” Mitchell said.

The mayor said it was painful to admit the mistake, but the refunds show council members are holding themselves accountable.

“We’re going to own our mistakes and that we’re going to deliver top-notch service to the residents and I believe that every single person involved in this at a staff level has owned it, has stepped forward, has demonstrated that they are willing to do what is necessary to correct the mistakes, learn from them and make sure that they don’t happen again,” Mitchell said.

This is a developing story.