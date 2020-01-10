Why San Marcos has some of the hardest-to-count areas in the country; how officials are trying to close the gap

Cities, county, university team up to make sure they don't lose millions of dollars in census count

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — You’ll start getting census forms in about three months.

Local cities and counties are working in advance to try to make sure every person is counted.

That’s particularly challenging in Hays County.

“It’s a lot of money that we’re looking at,” says Anita Collins, Hays county 2020 Census program coordinator.

There’s a lot riding on the 2020 census in Hays County: In 2010, an estimated 30% of the population wasn’t counted.

“It comes out to be about $78 million annually that we would miss out on– per year for 10 years!” Collins says.

Now it’s one of the fastest-growing counties in the country and Collins says they want to make sure that money makes it to their citizens.

“It could be used on roads and transportation,” Collins says.

But it’s not so easy.

Hays County is home to some of the hardest to count areas in the country, according to City University of New York’s Graduate Center’s Hard to Count Map and the Census Bureau’s ROAM Map.



Maps show Hays County has some of the hardest-to-count tracts in the country.

One big reason: College students.

Rosanne Proite, Texas State University housing and residential life director, says confusion is a big factor.

“Should my parents count me at home because they’re supporting me, or should I be counted here?” Proite says.

“Where you live when the census is taken is where you should be counted, she says.

Proite is one of two university representatives working on San Marcos’ Census Count Committee.

“I don’t recall anything as specific 10 years ago as what we’re doing today,” she says.

Collins says the county’s census committee is working with municipal ones to make sure there are no gaps come April 1st.

They’re even hiring a person dedicated to doing so.

“This comes out of the budget this year and you won’t need it next year, so put the money in now when it’s needed,” Collins says.

Other hard-to-count factors

There are other factors in Hays County and lots of other places.

Many Latinos who fear that a citizenship question could be asked on the 2020 census are less likely to participate.

That’s what one community leader told Congress yesterday.

His name is Arturo Vargas, executive director of the NALEO Education Fund.

Last June, the Supreme Court ruled that a citizenship question is forbidden in the census but a spokesperson for San Marcos’ Census Count Committee says the ordeal caused a lot of confusion, setting census volunteers back in education efforts.

Vargas says 1.5% of Hispanics were under-counted in 2010.

The census bureau estimates that 2.1% of African Americans, 1.3% of Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders and 0.1% of the Asian population were under-counted in 2010.

Census 2020 budgets

San Marcos’ census budget comes mostly from one city council member.

During this week’s city council meeting, Ed Mihalkanin donated his annual council salary to local census efforts. That’s roughly $22,000.

Aside from that, a spokesperson for the city says they’re just working with a small grant they have to share with other counties.