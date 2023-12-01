AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency wants everyone, especially older adults, to plan now for the possibility of a natural disaster.

“Like the one that happened recently in Texas, the ice storm. What will people do in case of a storm that maybe they don’t have any services, there’s no electricity, there’s no water, they can’t leave the house?” said Daniel Llargues with FEMA.

Disasters and emergencies can affect anyone, but FEMA stresses older Americans are more susceptible to damaging consequences, especially if they are living alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas.

“We want older adults to take control of their own preparedness because we know that when something happens, they might be needing more help than any other group,” said Llargues. “We want them to take control of their own preparedness now before something happens.”

To get that message across, FEMA teamed up with the AD Council to create a new PSA called “Take Control in 1, 2, 3” specifically designed for older adults.

FEMA said there are three things to do now to prepare for a disaster:

First, assess your needs.

Second, make a plan.

Third, engage your support network.

“It’s super simple. Nobody needs to spend any money on it, just talk about it, and make sure that they identify the needs they might have during a storm or an emergency,” said Llargues.

“They are going to be in a better shape than if they didn’t prepare.”

You can find the FEMA Disaster Preparedness Guide for Older Adults online.