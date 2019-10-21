Why early voting isn’t illegal

AUSTIN (KXAN)—In 1845, the federal government made it law that voting must occur on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Yet, a third of all voters vote before election day. So why isn’t early voting illegal?

Before 1845, voting happened over the course of several days. That year, the Presidential Election Day Act was passed in an effort to prevent voters from crossing state lines to vote multiple times. During the Civil War, soldiers began the first absentee vote by sending their ballots to their loved ones and having them vote in their stead. In some states, this “excuse-required” absentee voting is still the only way to vote early.

Early voting as we know it today began in California in the 1970’s, but it was Texas that became the first state to legalize in-person early voting.

In 2001, a lawsuit challenged Oregon’s own early voting program. This lawsuit is why you’re allowed to vote early today. Essentially, the courts found that as long as votes were not counted before election day, you can submit your vote at any time. This is also the reason you won’t hear about early voting results until election day itself.

While there is some criticism toward voting early, it is now a widely accepted practice.