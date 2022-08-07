AUSTIN (KXAN/WGHP) – Who is the most famous person from Texas? Go ahead, guess.

If you said Selena Gomez or Beyoncé, you would be correct — at least according to a new interactive map.

A computer developer named Topi Tjukanov created a virtual globe that you can turn, scan and zoom to find the most famous names in any given region (they are large and bold) or even someone a little more obscure from your hometown.

At the broadest level of scanning, users might catch such names as Pablo Picasso, Muhammad (not the Louisville one), Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Marilyn Monroe, Jimi Hendrix, Donald Trump or Barack Obama.

But upon zooming in, the map becomes more defined, and more names are added. If you zoom into the Austin area, for example, names like actor Ethan Hawke pop up.

Other notable names for Texas include former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson (Stonewall) and Dwight D. Eisenhower (Denison), actress Joan Crawford (San Antonio) and Janis Joplin (Port Arthur).

An article for InsideHook, a web technology magazine, says Tjukanov used Wikidata (think Wikipedia) and a mapping software called Mapbox to create the map.

The entries are based on places of birth, and the database is said to be cross-verified and includes 2.39 million people born between the years 3500 B.C. and 2018. That’s a lot of cross-verifying.

Keep on clicking

With a click, you can sort the data by sports, culture, discovery, and science and leadership — sort of a “Jeopardy!” board in front of your eyes.

When you click a name, the map provides a thumbnail of information that includes a “notability rank,” a gender ID, a living/dead determinant and a link to the subject’s Wiki file.

There is rank in the ranks

You can go pretty low on the food chain of notoriety, and, like a lot of things involving Wikipedia, you have to wonder at how clearly the information was sorted and reported.

The level of “notability” might be arguable too, depending on how you rank fame.

Honolulu-born Barack Obama ranks No. 1, while singer Rihanna comes in at 76.5 and star soccer player Christiano Ronaldo at 182 – all higher than Jesus, of Bethlehem, who is No. 204.5 on the notability rank. He also gets a “nope” under “is still alive,” which may be a point of argument for some. You can see more on how the notability index was created here.

Discrepancies aside, the map should spark plenty of conversation — and perhaps even a few arguments — along with a bit of fun.

