White House to create task force designed to boost vocational training for Americans

On Thursday, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order to create a task force designed to boost vocational training for Americans nationwide.

President Trump will unveil the “National Council for the American Worker” during an event at the White House on Thursday afternoon. White House officials describe the council as a group composed of trade associations, major corporations, and universities.

FedEx, Lockheed Martin, and IBM are expected to send senior executives to the unveiling. The President’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is expected to play a role in the effort as well.

The White Hopes the taskforce can help Americans transition into high tech jobs as the labor market demands new skills.