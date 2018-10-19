Where you can go for early voting from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Texas Voter button_1538784091175.png.jpg

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas begins early voting for the midterm elections this upcoming Monday, Oct. 22, and continues through Friday, Nov. 2. 

Below is a list of the early voting locations in Travis County.

CENTRAL

AAC Highland6101 Airport Blvd.

Austin

Fiesta Central – Delwood Shopping Ctr

3909 North IH-35

Austin

Travis County Granger Building

314 W 11th St, room 115

Austin

UT Flawn Academic Center

2400 Inner Campus DriveAustin

UT Perry–Castañeda Library

101 E. 21st StAustin

EAST

Carver Branch Library

1161 Angelina St

Austin

Dan Ruiz Branch Library

1600 Grove Blvd

Austin

Del Valle ISD Admin Building

5301 Ross Rd.

Del Valle

Manor ISD Admin Building

10323 US-290Manor

Parque Zaragoza

2608 Gonzales St.Austin

NORTH

Austin Area Urban League

8011 A Cameron Rd

Austin

Ben Hur Shrine Center

7811 Rockwood Lane

Austin

County Tax Office, Pflugerville

15822 Foothill Farms Loop

Pflugerville

Disability Rights Texas

2222 W Braker Ln

Austin

Hartfield Performing Arts Center – RRISD

5800 McNeil Dr.

Austin

Old Quarry Library

7051 Village Center Dr.

Austin

Randalls Research & Braker

10900 D Research Blvd

Austin

Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym

700 W. Pecan St.

Pflugerville

SOUTH

Fiesta Mart Stassney

5510 South IH-35

Austin

Gardner Betts Annex

2501 S Congress at Long Bow Ln.

Austin

Randalls Ben White and Manchaca

2025 W. Ben White Blvd.

Austin

Randalls Brodie and Slaughter

9911 Brodie Ln

Austin

Randalls South MoPac and William Cannon

6600 S. MoPac at William Cannon

Austin

Southpark Meadows Center

9600 IH-35 South, Suite 600

Austin

WEST

Bee Cave City Hall

4000 Galleria Pkwy

Bee Cave

Howson Branch Library

2500 Exposition Blvd

Austin

Randalls Flagship – West Lake Hills

3300 Bee Caves Rd

Austin

Randalls Lakeway

2301 RR 620 S at Lohmans Crossing

Austin

Randalls Steiner Ranch

5145 N FM 620 at N. Quinlan Park Rd.

Austin

These early voting locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The following links provide information on early voting locations in other Central Texas counties.

If any of the above links do not work, does not provide the information you are looking for, or if your county is not listed, click here to find polling locations closest to where you are registered.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss