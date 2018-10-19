Where you can go for early voting from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas begins early voting for the midterm elections this upcoming Monday, Oct. 22, and continues through Friday, Nov. 2.
Below is a list of the early voting locations in Travis County.
CENTRAL
|AAC Highland
|6101 Airport Blvd.
Austin
Fiesta Central – Delwood Shopping Ctr
|3909 North IH-35
Austin
Travis County Granger Building
|314 W 11th St, room 115
Austin
UT Flawn Academic Center
|2400 Inner Campus Drive
|Austin
UT Perry–Castañeda Library
|101 E. 21st St
|Austin
EAST
Carver Branch Library
|1161 Angelina St
Austin
Dan Ruiz Branch Library
|1600 Grove Blvd
Austin
Del Valle ISD Admin Building
|5301 Ross Rd.
Del Valle
Manor ISD Admin Building
|10323 US-290
|Manor
Parque Zaragoza
|2608 Gonzales St.
|Austin
NORTH
Austin Area Urban League
|8011 A Cameron Rd
Austin
Ben Hur Shrine Center
|7811 Rockwood Lane
Austin
County Tax Office, Pflugerville
|15822 Foothill Farms Loop
Pflugerville
Disability Rights Texas
|2222 W Braker Ln
Austin
Hartfield Performing Arts Center – RRISD
|5800 McNeil Dr.
Austin
Old Quarry Library
|7051 Village Center Dr.
Austin
Randalls Research & Braker
|10900 D Research Blvd
Austin
Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym
|700 W. Pecan St.
Pflugerville
SOUTH
Fiesta Mart Stassney
|5510 South IH-35
Austin
Gardner Betts Annex
|2501 S Congress at Long Bow Ln.
Austin
Randalls Ben White and Manchaca
|2025 W. Ben White Blvd.
Austin
Randalls Brodie and Slaughter
|9911 Brodie Ln
Austin
Randalls South MoPac and William Cannon
|6600 S. MoPac at William Cannon
Austin
Southpark Meadows Center
|9600 IH-35 South, Suite 600
Austin
WEST
Bee Cave City Hall
|4000 Galleria Pkwy
Bee Cave
Howson Branch Library
|2500 Exposition Blvd
Austin
Randalls Flagship – West Lake Hills
|3300 Bee Caves Rd
Austin
Randalls Lakeway
|2301 RR 620 S at Lohmans Crossing
Austin
Randalls Steiner Ranch
|5145 N FM 620 at N. Quinlan Park Rd.
Austin
These early voting locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The following links provide information on early voting locations in other Central Texas counties.
- Where to go for early voting in Llano County.
- Where to go for early voting in Williamson County.
- Where to go for early voting in Bastrop County.
- Where to go for early voting in Blanco County.
- Where to go for early voting in Hays County.
- Where to go for early voting in Caldwell County.
- Where to go for early voting in Lee County.
- Where to go for early voting in Fayette County.
- Where to go for early voting in Gillespie County.
If any of the above links do not work, does not provide the information you are looking for, or if your county is not listed, click here to find polling locations closest to where you are registered.