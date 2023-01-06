AUSTIN (KXAN) — After protesters stormed U.S. Capitol two years ago, several Austin-area suspects were charged in the attack; here are the most recent updates on their cases.

Geoffrey Samuel Shough

Status: Pled guilty

Shough was the most recent arrest conected to the Jan. 6 attacks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was arrested March 1, 2022, in Austin.

Documents said Shough pled guilty to a civil disorder charge, and his prison sentence has a maximum of 5 years with a fine of up to $250,000.

Christopher Ray Grider

Status: Convicted by trial

Grider was arrested Jan. 21, 2021, and indicted Jan. 26, 2021. He was convicted by trial on multiple charges. The charges included:

Destruction of Government Property

Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina

Status: Pending

Two years later, and Jurlina’s case status remains pending. Jurlina was arrested June 28, 2021.

Jurlina was charged with Destruction of Property in Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction, Aiding and Abetting and Act of Physical Violence on Grounds.

Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez

Status: Pending

Documents said Martinez’s case remained pending. Martinez is originally from California, but he was arrested in Austin on June 10, 2021.

His charges included the following:

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Restricted Building or Grounds

Samuel Christopher Montoya

Status: Pled guilty

Montoya was arrested April 13, 2021.

Documents said he was initially charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Capitol Building, Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketting in a Capitol Building.

He originally pled not guilty to all charges May 14, 2021, but later pled guilty to the Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketting in a Capitol Building on Nov. 10, 2022.

According to plea documents, he faces a maximum of 6 months in prison and a probation term of 5 years, as well as a $5,000 fine.

Andrew Jackson Morgan, Jr.

Status: Pending

Morgan’s case remained pending as of the two-year mark. He was arrested April, 6, 2021, and indicted April 21.

Morgan was charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds, and Obstruction of and Official Proceeding. He pled not guilty to all charges April 27, 2021.

Jason Douglas Owens

Status: Pled guilty

Owens was arrested April 16, 2021. On Nov. 10, 2022, he pled guilty to assault of a federal officer involving physical contact.

His original charges included:

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Committing an Act of Physical Violence in any Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Plea documents said Owens faces a maximum of 8 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as 3 years of supervised release.

Jeffrey Shane Witcher

Status: Sentenced

Witcher was arrested Feb. 25, 2021 and indicted March 19, 2021.

He originally pled not guilty April 19, 2021, to:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting;

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds;

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds;

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; and

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

However, he later pled guilty to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and was sentenced to 12 months probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution on Feb 4, 2022.

Richard Franklin Barnard

Status: Sentenced

Barnard was arrested Feb. 25, 2021 and indicted March 19, 2021.

He was arraigned April 19, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to all counts, which included the following:

Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds

Unlawful Entry on Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building on Oct. 20, 2021 and was sentenced Feb 4, 2022, to 30 days home confinement and 12 months probation.