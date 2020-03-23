When can your child expect online learning to begin? Find your district here

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Thousands of students in the Austin metro area were originally supposed to be back on campuses today after spring break.

But with classes suspended or cancelled through April 3rd, many school districts are working to launch a way to learn online.

“I’m definitely aware of Hays High School and Lehman,” someone says through the laptop.

This isn’t usually what meetings look like for Dianne Borreson.

“It is the very first time that we’ve ever dealt with anything of this magnitude,” says Borreson, who is the chief technology officer for Hays CISD.

Right now, she’s working with her team to launch their online learning program next week for about 20,000 students.

Dianne Borreson says she and her technology team have been working on online learning resources even before spring break, in anticipation of what might happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

“When you’re thinking of the wide range of classes that we offer, they’re all going to be comprised of different components technically, so they won’t all look the same. So, we’re going to count on our teachers to be real creative on how they roll that out; it might be an emailed lesson, it might be a zoom meeting, it might be just assignments that they come back and present, I don’t know,” Borreson says.

“There is not a single formula on anything, I mean, from the top all the way down,” says Shay Haude a health science teacher in another local district.

Haude says it’s important for teachers to still get some interaction with their students.

“I think some of the needs for students and teachers alike are things like Zoom where we can see their faces and have discussions,” she says.

For some districts like Hays CISD, that will mean more devices: Borreson estimates they may need about 5,000 laptops for teachers and students.

“We’re in the process now, going through that inventory,” she says.

Borreson says they’ve already been speaking to Dell about the purchase.

She says they’re on track to launch online learning next Monday, March 30th, but will still be working on deeper changes in case schools are suspended beyond April 3rd.

“We are absolutely planning for the long haul,” she says.

Online learning by-the-district

Austin ISD

You can find learning tools for every grade level here.

The district has not yet responded to if or how they are planning to help students who may not have access to technology or internet.

Round Rock ISD

The district shared their Home Learning Hub with parents Sunday night.

Officials are working on ways to get devices and internet to students who need it in the future:

“During this closure, staff is working on a virtual learning platform to provide instruction should we need to extend campus closures beyond April 3. That includes a strategy for providing devices and WiFi access for students who need it and training teachers on using virtual platforms,” spokesperson Jenny LaCoste-Caputo wrote in an email to KXAN.

Leander ISD

According to the district’s website, administrators are setting up “virtual preparation time” for teachers.

On Wednesday, March 25th, teachers are expected to reconnect with students and families to share their plans.

On Thursday, March 26th, teachers will begin online offerings, according to the district’s website.

You can find updates here.

Pflugerville ISD

Still working on creating a learning website for students

Administrative staff members are working on the curriculum and hope to roll it out to teachers later this week.

Officials say they will also send out a survey to parents and students to determine which students will need access to technology devices and network access.

They are also working on a plan to distribute available devices and network access points.

The district says they are also creating physical curriculum packets to provide to students who do not have access to technology.

You can find updates here.

Hays CISD

The district plans to launch online learning Monday, March 30th.

On Wednesday, officials say teachers will reach out directly to their students to determine which students need laptops and WiFi.

The district says they may also create physical curriculum packets.

You can find updates here.

Del Valle ISD

Online instruction is scheduled to begin Monday, March 30th.

The district says this week, staff and families are being trained in Google Classroom.

A spokesperson says a “technology deployment plan” is being finalized and will be implemented on Tuesday.

Students who did not get paper packets before spring break can go to the campus to pick them up or can start receiving them Tuesday through Friday during meal deliveries at the cluster bus stops, a spokesperson says.

You can find updates here.

Georgetown ISD

Online learning resources can be found here.

According to their website, if students do not have online access, they can pick up printed copies Monday, March 23rd and Tuesday, March 24th during breakfast and lunch distribution at Frost, Purl, and Tippit.

The district says they will provide laptop checkouts to students if the district extends their school closure.

Bastrop ISD

According to their website, the district is working on a link to their online portal this week.

In the meantime, they are offering activities here.

The district says they are working on paper copies and devices for students who need access.

You can find updates here.

Manor ISD

You can find online learning resources here.

According to the district’s website, they are “currently exploring options to provide students with devices and Internet access. More resources will be made available next week.”

Lake Travis ISD

Scheduled to launch online learning on Thursday through Schoology.

From now until Wednesday, March 25th, teachers and support staff are finalizing remote learning content and platforms, according to a spokesperson.

On Wednesday, March 25th, parents will receive more details and instructions for remote learning

The spokesperson tells KXAN they are making hot spots and Chromebooks available to students by request. He says items will likely be available for pickup Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

You can find updates here.

Eanes ISD

Online instruction is scheduled to begin Thursday

Eanes ISD staff are beginning professional development Tuesday, a spokesperson says.

Officials say they are a 1:1 district so all students have an iPad. Those who were unable to take one home before spring break have the opportunity to pick them up Monday and Tuesday, an official says.

The districts says they are sharing Spectrum and AT&T information for those who do not have internet access.

You can find updates here.

San Marcos CISD