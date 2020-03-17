What’s the impact of COVID-19 on your pregnancy?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than everyone else?

The Centers for Disease Control says it still doesn’t know.

This can be a stressful uncertainty for women who are trying to conceive or already pregnant. But Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, the Medical Director of Texas Fertility Center, says there is a promising research.

“There is a study that came out of the Lancet, which is a very respected National Journal. It followed nine women who had the disease and the babies they delivered. None of the babies had the disease,” said Silverberg.

The CDC says pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections, such as coronavirus.

Silverberg advises that pregnant women practice social distancing to lessen the risk and the stress on their body.

“There is a little bit of suppression in the immune system naturally in pregnancy — and this is why women really need to be careful.”