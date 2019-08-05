What’s the Honda Ruckus and why is it popular with car thieves?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The dubious list of Austin’s most stolen vehicles has been released and a surprising addition is on it.

As of June 2019, Ford F150, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Chevy Silverado and Honda Ruckus were among the most stolen vehicles in Austin.

The Honda Ruckus is a scooter, and a popular target for car thieves.

Detective Robert W. Berwick of the Austin Police Department’s Auto Theft Interdiction Unit says the Ruckus has become one of the more popular models since it was first released in 2002 and it’s exposed frame is a favorite among thieves.

“It’s also a favorite of modders (people who modify vehicles) with literally thousands of aftermarket parts available for both performance and appearances modifications,” says Detective Berwick.

Austin Police statistics show how many Honda motorcycle and scooters were stolen over the past four years from mid-July to mid-July.

2015 – 2016: 33

2016 – 2017: 47

2017 – 2018: 54

2018 – 2019: 44

“It has drawn the attention of investigators within the department, as well as those in the public looking for some relief from how common these thefts appear to be,” Detective Berwick said.

Of the 44 Honda motorcycles listed as recently stolen citywide, 20 of them were identified as Ruckus scooters, 2 were Grom motorcycles and the rest were a variety of Honda’s larger brand of street bikes and off-road/trail bikes, according to Det. Berwick.

“The majority of motorcycles stolen in the city did not have any anti-theft devices installed,” he said. “Locking it up or covering it up may help deter thefts. Anything that would require additional steps and time to affect the theft may be enough of a deterrent to a would-be thief.”