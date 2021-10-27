‘What’s next?’ Upcoming meetings in Del Valle ISD will detail plan to keep students safe

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Starting Wednesday, Del Valle ISD staff will meet with parents to discuss the future of safety and security at the district following an incident last week where a student showed a BB gun during lunch.

Here are the meeting dates and times:

9th-grade parents: Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

10th-grade parents: Oct. 28, 6 p.m.

11th-grade parents: Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

12th-grade parents: Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

District staff said the meetings will address safety plans. In response to last week’s incident, the district ramped up police and implemented a mesh or clear bag policy.

One mom of a freshman student said she was mortified when her daughter texted her last week saying “there’s a gun in the building.” She hopes Wednesday’s meeting will ensure an incident like the BB gun at school or something worse doesn’t happen.

“I want to know what they’re going to be talking about, what’s the plan, is this a quick fix,” said a Del Valle mom who wanted to remain anonymous. “What’s next, that’s my thing – what if, what if something else would’ve happened.”

All of the meetings will take place in the Del Valle High School Auditorium. Parents who are unable to attend the meeting can ask for a Zoom link to watch the meeting live.

The mom said she also signed up for the new Parent Advisory Committee started by the principal at the high school.

The district has an online option QuickTip where students and staff can anonymously submit tips about bullying of any kind, harassment, if someone is experiencing a personal crisis or if anyone notices any suspicious activity.