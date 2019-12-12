What’s being built in south Austin? A look at the future of S. 1st and S. Congress corridor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighborhoods along South First Street and South Congress Avenue already have 2.61 million square feet of office space and more than 11,000 apartment or condo units, but those numbers will get even higher in the near future.

According to data from commercial real estate company JLL, six new office properties are either under construction or planned, and three multifamily properties will add 548 new housing units to the corridors.

Austin’s “Emerging Projects” map also shows several developments that have been approved. Many are mixed-use properties that have office or retail space and homes.

The draft Land Development Code that passed the first reading vote Wednesday will allow lots near South First or South Congress to be taller and denser. Some single-family lots are set to change to multifamily.

An example of a zoning change on S. 1st Street that changes lots from single-family to multifamily. (Photo Courtesy: City of Austin)

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is taking a look at recent developments and why so many developers are interested in those corridors. Check back later for updates.