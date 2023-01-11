WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Wednesday’s nationwide ground stop of flights was due to a problem with a system called Notice to Air Mission.

The FAA’s website said a NOTAM is a notice that has information “essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.”

The FAA said a NOTAM would indicate the following:

real-time and abnormal status of American air space impacting every user.

establishment, condition, or change of any facility, service, procedure or hazard in American air space.

The FAA said the NOTAM failed Wednesday morning which led to the ground stop.