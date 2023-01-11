WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Wednesday’s nationwide ground stop of flights was due to a problem with a system called Notice to Air Mission.
The FAA’s website said a NOTAM is a notice that has information “essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.”
The FAA said a NOTAM would indicate the following:
- real-time and abnormal status of American air space impacting every user.
- establishment, condition, or change of any facility, service, procedure or hazard in American air space.
The FAA said the NOTAM failed Wednesday morning which led to the ground stop.