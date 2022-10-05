Picture provided by Whataburger. Breakfast Bowl with Sausage, Coffee and Hash Brown Sticks

(WDAF) — Whataburger hopes customers are bowled over with two new additions to its fall menu.

The popular fast food chain says the new options will help get everyone through the day as temperatures begin to fall.

The first is a new breakfast bowl.

Source: Whataburger | Breakfast Bowl with Sausage, Coffee and Hash Brown Sticks

It includes a biscuit, gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hash browns, shredded cheddar jack cheese and a choice of sausage or bacon.

The breakfast bowl is available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. daily for a limited time.

For fans with a sweet tooth, Whataburger is shaking things up with a new White Chocolate Raspberry Shake.

Source: Whataburger | White Chocolate Raspberry Shake

The new addition uses a vanilla shake and adds in white chocolate and raspberry flavors.

Both items can be ordered through the Whataburger App and at Whataburger.com. Order ahead and use curbside pickup so your meal is ready when you arrive.