AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voters in Lake Travis Independent School District will consider an athletic bond package that looks to add and improve athletic facilities around the district.

Voters approved adding new schools during the 2022 bond, but they rejected the part of the bond that would fund new athletic facilities, which was proposition C for around $94 million.

In June, the Lake Travis school board approved an order calling for a $143 million athletic bond election for Nov. 7, 2023.

If passed, the bond would allow for a new football stadium, which would hold about 8,000 people. It would also give the new high school, which is currently in the planning stages, a new baseball complex and tennis complex. It would also add improvements to various stadiums throughout the district.

According to LTISD’s bond information page, “Without separate stadium facilities at High School #2, overcrowding of Lake Travis High School’s stadium facilities will worsen due to the continued growth in student enrollment and program participation at both high schools. Practice schedules for athletic, performing arts, and extracurricular programs regularly using these stadiums will be adversely affected. Facilities such weight rooms, locker rooms and other spaces would also be shared by both schools.”

High School No. 2 Improvements

A new football/soccer stadium complex with a capacity for 8,000, a new scoreboard, lights, field house, restrooms, concessions, press box, parking lot, attached multi-use activity center, grass practice fields and locker rooms.

A new baseball stadium, turf, restrooms, scoreboard, lights, concessions, dressing room for athletes, seating, press box and parking lot.

A new tennis complex with eight courts , lights, restrooms, dressing room for athletes, seating and parking lot.

Track/auxiliary stadium, field house, restrooms, concessions, seating, press box and parking lot.

Lake Travis High School improvements

If passed, the bond would allow for renovation and improvements to the baseball stadium, including installation of artificial turf, concession stand renovation, replacement of press box with film deck, and a storage area.

Installation of artificial turf at softball stadium

Renovations to Cavalier Stadium would increase seating capacity, going from 7,400 to 12,000,

There would be renovations and additions to the women’s field house including locker rooms, restrooms, showers, coaches offices, team room.

New outdoor golf amenities would be added with hitting bays, a putting and chipping green and a sand bunker.

The track stadium would see installation of new fencing and a new multi-purpose field turf.

All campus stadiums would have LED lighting replacements and restroom renovations

Middle schools improvements