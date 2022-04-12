(NEXSTAR) — Netflix unveiled its latest feature on Monday: the Double Thumbs Up, which the streaming giant says allows users tell its algorithm they love (not like) certain shows and movies.

But how does a Double Thumbs Up change your recommendations versus a Thumbs Up?

Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation Christine Doig-Cardet writes: “Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love. A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations.”

Doig-Cardet explains Thumbs Up will push content that’s similar in genre or mood to the top of your recommendations, while Double Thumbs Up would prioritize content starring a show’s specific actors and creators.

Netflix’s top film last week was the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi action movie “The Adam Project.” With Netflix’s Double Thumbs Up, if you double-liked this movie you might see more Reynolds action movies (the 2019 Michael Bay thriller “6 Underground” and 2011’s critically panned “Green Lantern” adaptation) or more show episodes/movies involving “The Adam Project” director Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone”).