What do internships look like for college students during the pandemic?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In March 2020 many internships, like jobs, moved online, but in the last few months we’ve seen businesses allowing people back into the office, and that means interns are back as well.

“We were actually in the middle of the semester when the pandemic hit,” said Randa Scott, director of vocation and professional development at Concordia University. “We had to reach out to students, both one-on-one and in groups, and figure out what the situation was.”

For many internships that meant a number of changes, like moving from a hands-on work environment to a virtual one.

“With all the uncertainty, it added a layer of anxiety and nervousness,” said Vicente Lizcano, a Concordia graduate.

The business owner has been hiring interns from the university, and he says when the pandemic started, it was hard to figure out how to offer the students experience, but keep everyone safe.

“We had to be very honest with all of them saying hey we still want to do this internship, but a lot of things are going to change and everything we had planned is now out the door,” Lizcano said.

Scott said they worked with companies to make sure students could still gain valuable experience, even if they were working from home.

“We were working with them to find something and again it was like let’s think beyond what you thought you originally you were going to be doing,” Scott said.

As COVID-19 numbers dropped in Central Texas some internships opened up to in-person again.

“We are still receiving multiple inquiries to hire our students for internships,” Scott said.