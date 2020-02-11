Westlake sends most students to Harvard, Princeton, MIT of any Texas public high school

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The public Texas high school that sends the most students to Harvard, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is right here in Austin.

Westlake ranked No. 4 in the entire state for the number of students who matriculated to those elite East Coast universities and No. 1 among public schools. Several other Austin-area high schools ranked among the top 20.

That is according to PolarisList, which recently ranked American high schools based on the number of students they send to those universities. The slideshow at the top of this story shows the schools ranked No. 1 to No. 49 in the Lone Star State, with multiple schools tied for No. 49.

Read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.