Westlake golf dynasty continues with third straight state title

GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — The Westlake boys golf team walked off the course Tuesday as champions once again. It’s becomming the norm at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, the site of the UIL 6A Boys Golf State Championship.

Westlake ran away and hid from the field for the Chaparral’s third straight state title and 10th in the school’s history. The Chaps finished 20 strokes clear of second-place Vandegrift for the overall team championship. Westlake is the first 6A team in boys state golf history to win three straight titles.

Westlake’s Thomas Bockholt, commited to play golf at Rice, won the individual championship in a playoff against David Harrison from Byron Nelson High School.

Westlake’s No. 2 team earned the bronze medal finishing third in the standings, beating out San Antonio Johnson by one stroke.

Vandegrift’s Cole Sherwood and Luke Dossey led the Vipers into second place, finishing tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard.

Lake Travis’ Nathan Petronzio represented the Cavaliers as an individual and finished tied for seventh with Westlake’s Matthew Denton.