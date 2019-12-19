VIDEO: Truck crashes through Florida airport

SARASOTA, Florida (NBC News) — Surveillance video shows the moment a truck crashed into the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday morning.

Video shows the truck driving across the tarmac before crashing through a wall and coming to a stop inside the terminal, leaving a trail of debris.

Troopers have identified the driver of the truck as 40-year-old Juan Monsivis, of Bradenton, Florida.

Monsivis was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol says charges are pending. Troopers have yet to determine if alcohol was a factor in the incident.