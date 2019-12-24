VIDEO: Firefighters free squirrel from news van bumper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC News) — A Columbus, Ohio news reporter and photographer got a furry surprise after their shift recently.

WCMH’s Danielle Grossman and Austin Smith were returning to the station, and heard a little noise. It was a squirrel that somehow got stuck in their van’s bumper.

The scared little critter tried to eat through the rubber part of the bumper, and that almost worked. However, its tail got stuck.

To the rescue came the Columbus Fire Department, though.

Firefighters used a pry bar to work between the rubber and metal of the bumper. After a little maneuvering, the squirrel worked loose and dashed to freedom.