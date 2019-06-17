Texas Longhorn from Alabama now has the Guinness World Record for longest horns

GOODWATER, Ala. (KXAN) — A steer from Texas has been unseated as the Texas Longhorn with the longest horns, by another Texas Longhorn living in Alabama.

Poncho Via’s rack is 10’7.4″ long, which is more than twice the width of a grand piano and wider than the Statue of Liberty’s face. The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed the steer’s measurements on May 8.

Not only does the 7-year-old Longhorn from Goodwater, Alabama, have the record for largest horn spread on a living steer, but also the largest horn spread on a steer ever.

Previously, Sato from Texas was the Texas Longhorn with the longest horn, which measured 10’6.3″.