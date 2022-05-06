PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KXAN) — At least someone got their lawn mowed during an April 1 burglary in Port Arthur, Texas.

The Port Arthur Police Department posted about the bizarre incident Thursday on its Facebook page and said it is still looking for the suspect, identified as Marcus Hubbard.

PAPD said Hubbard went into a person’s yard and took a lawnmower out of a building without the owner’s permission. Instead of immediately leaving the yard, he apparently wanted to make sure the mower was in good working condition. He mowed the front and back yards of the home, as seen on surveillance footage, and then he left while dragging the mower behind him.

He eventually abandoned the lawnmower in a nearby alley and escaped police, the post said. PAPD said it issued a warrant for his arrest.

PAPD said if anyone knows Hubbard’s whereabouts to call 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SE Texas at 409-833-8477.