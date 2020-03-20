Texans drinking the most alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak, data suggests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to geotagged Twitter data, Texans are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak by hitting the bottle.

The website Seriously Smoked, a cooking and BBQ website, compiled more than 200,000 tweets from the last 30 days and analyzed their contents using keywords, phrases and hashtags.

The results? Texas had the highest volume of tweets with alcohol consumption references, followed by California, New Mexcio, Hawaii and Arizona.

The top 10 list looks like this:

Texas

California

New Mexico

Hawaii

Arizona

Nevada

Louisiana

Mississippi

Idaho

Georgia

Texas has been at the top of a consumption-based list the website produced before, too. When the website compiled a list for National Margarita Day last month, Texas was the state with the most, shall we say, participation.